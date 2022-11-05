Pair in the Midlands involved in ‘real life horror film’ attack receive suspended sentences

Two young men “caught in the eye of a storm” as a result of a feud between families were handed down suspended sentences at Longford Circuit Court.

Daniel Lawrence (31), 13 Ardagh Lodge, Prospect Woods, Longford, and David Lawrence (26), 13 The Quays, Market Square, Longford pleaded guilty to committing violent disorder during an incident in which they produced a hammer and hatchet respectively.

Co-defendants Joe Lawrence, 38 Lana Aoibheann, Longford, and Patrick Lawrence, 39 Great Water Street, Longford, are both serving prison terms having been convicted of a violent hit and run on April 30, 2019, which left Kevin Stokes Snr confined to a wheelchair.

State witness Detective Sergeant Keelan Brennan outlined details of the vehicular attack on members of the Stokes family. Sgt Brennan explained that at 4.15pm Kevin Stokes Snr, Kevin Stokes Jnr, Chantelle, Dylan and Margaret Stokes, and Jane Ward were walking across the Annaly car park following an appearance at Longford Court.

The investigating officer said witnesses saw David Lawrence get out of a car and run at Dylan Stokes. The defendant was dressed in black and had a hammer in his hand. He directed a blow at Dylan but did not connect. David Lawrence got out of another vehicle with a small black and white hatchet and ran at Chantelle Stokes.

The witnesses heard one of the car occupants shout: “You give it to her, because she gave it to you,” and although David Lawrence swung the weapon he did not make contact.

After the failed weapons attacks the drivers turned the cars on the group. A VW Passat and a red Chevrolet, driven by Joe and Patrick Lawrence, were driven at high speed into the Stokes family.

The cars hit both Kevin Stokes Snr and Kevin Stokes Jnr, with the father being hit more than once.

Sgt Brennan read from the Victim Impact Statements (VIS) made by the Stokes family. Wife of Kevin Stokes, Margaret Stokes, described the “real life horror film” that left her feeling “helpless” as she witnessed the cars hit her husband and son.

“I never thought something like this would happen to my family. I could not do anything to prevent it,” she wrote. She described watching her husband and child get run over, and the blood “gushing” from her husband as he lay on the ground after the attack.

She said when she was told her husband “may not make it” her first thought was “what am I going to tell my children?”

Ms Stokes said: “The simple things that he used to do to help out with the children are no longer possible, now he has to be helped.”

Kevin Stokes Snr, in his victim impact statement, spoke of his life in a wheelchair after the attack. Mr Stokes said the profound injuries he sustained have caused depression. He said plans he made with his wife to take holidays when the children were grown up are no longer possible.

Referring to the attack, Mr Stokes said: “No parent should have to choose whether they should get hit or I should. I had to make that choice. I begged God to leave my life and save my children. I will never get Joe Lawrence's face out of my head, grinding his teeth as he drove at me,” Mr Stokes recalled. He spoke of calling at his children to jump out of the way, being hit a second and third time.

“My life flashed before my eyes. I could see my children playing,” he said. Mr Stokes said he was “miserable every day” because of his pain adding, “I'm not living, just existing.”

The victim spoke of losing his “independence and masculinity”. He said: “I will never get to have the first dance with the five daughters yet to marry. That's an opportunity stolen from me. To me I am just a cripple.”

Mr Stokes Snr concluded: “I saw Sergeant James Rowan as an angel. I knew I wasn't going to be hit by any more cars when I saw him.”

Kevin Stokes Jnr observed the proceedings by video link. Sgt Brennan read from his victim impact statement which described the incident in which the victim's “life changed forever”.

Mr Stokes Jnr sustained injuries that resulted in scarring on his face, and nerve damage to knee and forehead: “I can no longer bend my knee, I am no longer a hands-on father.”

The victim continues to suffer pain from his injuries: “I no longer know what a proper night's sleep is.”

Mr Stokes Jnr said he has taken tablets to address depression since the attack: “Everyday it plays on my mind,” the victim impact statement said, adding that his disfigurement meant that his daughter did not recognise him on his release from hospital.

Chantell Stokes spoke of the horror of seeing her father run over by a car: “I felt powerless, like I had no control over my own body.”

“If I only had one wish in life, it would be that I didn’t get so frightened and freeze. For the rest of my life, I’ll live with that regret,” Ms Stokes also suffers from depression and has regular nightmares. Any sound of a car can trigger a panic attack.

She said she thought her life would end in the car park that day and spoke of holding her father “cold and breathing lightly” after the attack.

Ms Stokes said since the incident she has become withdrawn, and no longer feel she can have a child, saying she was “robbed of motherhood” by the attack.

In the course of the investigation both accused were arrested and questioned, but made no admissions.

Daniel Lawrence claimed he was in his house all day long, but footage from CCTV proved this to be a false claim.

Giving background to the matter counsel for Daniel Lawrence, Dara Foynes SC, explained her client had been in a relationship with Kate Stokes. Ms Foynes said the attack had a huge ripple effect for the Lawrence family, and Daniel feels he is to blame for everything.

Counsel said the defendant has expressed remorse for his involvement in the attack. It was also stated the relationship between Daniel Lawrence and Kate Stokes broke down in the wake of the attack.

Barrister Kieran Collins, acting for David Lawrence, told Judge Johnson his client has a good work record, no previous conviction, has not come to the attention of Gardaí before or since and a probation report indicates he is at “low risk of re-offending”.

Describing David Lawrence as “a good man who should not have been there” Mr Collins spoke of his client's remorse, asking the judge to consider a non-custodial sentence.

Ms Foynes said Daniel Lawrence became reclusive after the attack and didn't leave the house. She said he developed an alcohol problem, but has been sober for the last three months. Counsel said Daniel has the prospect of getting employment if he gets the opportunity.

Judge Johnson noted the charge before the court attracts a maximum sentence of 10 years. The judge referred to the “life changing” injuries and their effects on Kevin Stokes Snr, Kevin Stokes Jnr and Chantelle Stokes, but observed that the dispute between the families was now resolved.

Judge Johnson described a 'serious offence' that was 'pre-mediated and actively engaged in'. “Neither defendant connected in their attacks, the primary injuries were by the drivers of the cars,” the judge observed, but added that the consequences of the offence were extremely serious.

Judge Johnson said the fact Mr Stokes Snr was not looking for an immediate custodial sentence was an admirable display of magnanimity: “Hopefully this attitude will bring this feuding to an end.”

Noting the positive probation reports; David Lawrence's good employment records and Daniel Lawrence's efforts to address his alcohol issues, and the Probation Service reports suggesting both defendants were at “low risk of offending” the judge said he could deal with matters by way of suspended sentence.

The judge described both men as being “caught in the eye of a storm” at the time. He imposed a sentence of three years on the violent disorder charges, but suspended it for a period of 10 years.

David Lawrence entered a bond to be of good behaviour for the duration of the suspended sentence, Daniel Lawrence's bond condition included that he engage with probation services for one year, continue with mediation service, and engage with alcohol treatment services.