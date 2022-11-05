Gardai investigating serious crime in Tullamore seize loaded firearm and ammunition

Loaded sawn-off shot gun seized by gardai
GARDAI in Tullamore have seized a firearm from a disused premises.
The firearm and ammunition were uncovered as part of an ongoing investigation into tackling serious crime in the Tullamore area.
The seized firearm was a loaded, sawn-off shotgun.
Gardai are continuing their investigations.
