Search

09 Nov 2022

Offaly student appointed Student Ambassador at leading university in Ireland

Jessica Lennon

Jessica Lennon, Edenderry, Co. Offaly, has been appointed Student Ambassador in St Patrick’s Pontifical University, Maynooth.

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

09 Nov 2022 12:04 PM

Following a university-wide recruitment process, Jessica Lennon, Edenderry, Co. Offaly, has been appointed Student Ambassador in St Patrick’s Pontifical University, Maynooth.

Jessica is a former student of Oaklands Community College, Edenderry.

Following a successful pilot programme last year, Ambassadors are a vital link for incoming students, assisting with orientation activities, providing campus tours and being on hand with advice and recommendations on how best to transition from second level into life at university. The Student Ambassadors will also assist at university events throughout the year passing on their first-hand experiences of life at St Patrick’s.

On her appointment, Jessica said:''As a student away from home, I wanted to be an ambassador so I could be part of the great network of support that is here in St Patrick’s. There is also such a broad range of clubs and societies to be a part of.

''I have been able to organise events in both St Patricks’ Pontifical University and Maynooth University, it’s been invaluable to meet people on both campuses. Not only do you have the chance to get a great education in St Patrick’s you also can become an engaged student which gives you so many new experiences'', she added.

St Patrick’s Pontifical University is located in Maynooth. Maynooth is unique in being Ireland’s only University town. The town and campus are extensions of each other. Students enjoy the benefits of having all the amenities they need close at hand without the busyness of a large city, while still being very accessible to Dublin which is only 30 minutes away and served by excellent rail and road links.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media