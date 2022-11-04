Search

04 Nov 2022

Offaly businesses feature on BBC programme on wedding of country singer Cliona Hagan

Banagher lady Corrinne Claffey Concannon with Cliona Hagan and Simon Sheerin.

04 Nov 2022 12:37 PM

A BBC One documentary on the wedding of top country music singer Cliona Hagan featured lots of local faces who were involved in the occasion.

“Cliona & Simon: From This Moment On” aired on Wednesday, November 2 on BBC One Northern Ireland at 10.40pm and is also on BBC iPlayer.

Lots of local businesses participated in the show which was planned by local Banagher lady Corrinne Claffey Concannon.

Corrinne was delighted to involve so many wonderful businesses on her door stop and would like to thank Geraldine O'Meara Designs, Guy Clothing, Geraldine Molloy from Gem Garden Centre, My Fair Lady, Stodge Face, Colm Quinn and Sarah the hair stylist.

The blurb for the programme says “Irish country music singer Cliona Hagan and musician Simon Sheerin are getting hitched. From bridal dress shopping and juggling life on the road, Cliona from Ballinderry, which borders Counties Tyrone and Londonderry, and Simon, from County Westmeath, discover that the country roads to the altar have a few unforeseen twists and turns.

“With exclusive access, viewers will follow the loved-up celeb couple as they plan an ever expanding wedding, while at the same time attempting to balance a demanding work schedule with music videos and festivals, and somehow trying to fit in time to catch up with friends and family.

“Filled with joyous moments and laughter, this love story provides behind-the-scenes access to the major milestones and highlights of planning one of the biggest country weddings of the year.”

