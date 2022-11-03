Offaly's marathon man completes incredible 600th marathon

Offaly's very own marathon man has completed an incredible 600th marathon.
Pictured is Larry Rigney, the Meelaghans, Tullamore who ran his 600th marathon at the Dublin City Marathon on Sunday.
For those keeping score, that's an incredible 15,720 miles that Larry has now completed in marathons. That's an Offaly long way.
What an incredible achievement.
