Happy hurling memories of an idyllic childhood in Offaly

I was born and reared in the Meelaghans, Tullamore. My Mam was from Killeenmore, Margaret Bracken and she had two sisters and three brothers and my Dad was Pe Bergin, originally from Ballykeane, Walsh Island and he had five sisters, and passed away over seven years ago. They met at a local dance in Cappincur and married and settled in the Meelaghans where I grew up with my younger brother Kevin, who now lives in Camross, and has three boys and my sister Imelda who lives in Kilrush, Co Clare.

My Dad worked in Bord na Mona all his life, lost his four fingers in an accident a couple of weeks before he got married. When I was a child, Dad was brilliant, a gentle heart, every Sunday before going to Killeigh Mass, I’d get the dinner, Dad would read the papers and then on we go to Portlaoise to see Mam in hospital. Afterwards it was visiting the aunties and uncles, be it Walsh Island or Ballykeane, and then back home that evening, two bolied eggs , two slices of O’Shea’s bread and mug a tea and listen to the GAA results of the day. Growing up, I spent so much time out with my auntie Carmel and Brendan Buggy’s in Coolnahiliy and was for sure my second home and still is.

My primary school days were spent in Killeigh National School, taking Rich Byran’s bus each morning. The old school was where the GAA club is now. The teachers were Mrs Lawlor, Ms Murphy, Ms Taafe and Mr Higgins who was the principal but I also had the privilege of him also being my next door neighbour, so there was always a little bit of favouritism there especially at lunch time. We would have half an hour and that was spent hurling. The sliotar was on the mantel piece and when you got called to open the lunch room you also brought the sliotar with you, you felt like a king.

Great memories of Phelan’s shop; we all use to go down before school and have a game of pool and I think it was only around 5p to play a game. Hurling was a massive part of my life that time. I remember so well walking to Killeigh one evening after school with my hurl, I was picked for the team so I got the bus home, got the dinner and walked back up to Killeigh across the fields. Great memories of Davy Lawlor and Joe Flanagan, both gone now. Other little memories I recall was Ger Walshe’s shop on a Friday, you might find a half penny in a pool of water and you thought you were rich and you’d buy a gobstopper and Ger would be there with a gang of kids around him and all shouting at the same time; he had some patience!

I had a great interest in drawing tractors, myself and Paddy Kirwin, drawing muirhills and combines in primary school. The other lads in the class would get us to draw various tractors and we would get bags of skittles in return. I sat beside Connie Brophil in 6th Class. Donna and Anita Coughlin sat in front of us and they would always have sweets in their bag so of course we helped ourselves many a time.

We were also devils for the sound of tractors, Paddy and myself would know who was going by the school without even looking – ‘That’s Patdy Gorman in his 2130 John Deere, Frankie Gowing with his 188 Massey Ferguson or Lennie Mathews with his 574 International’

In 1979, I finished national school which coincides with the Pope'svisit to Ireland and also the Portlaoise prisoners escape; six or eight of them escaped if I recall. My granny, Bridget Bracken was living up at Killeenmore at the time and she got a knock on the window one night which terrified her. She left a couple of weeks later to go live with her daughter Carmel Buggy in Coolnahiliy and never went back. Frank Hill, from Killeigh actually brought out a song about the prisoners escape with the lines “Oh the men from Portlaoise prison who had vanished like the snow and now the army and the garda are searching high and low for the men from Portlaoise prison who had vanished like the snow….”

Secondary school was the CBS in Tullamore and I was delighted to be part of such great hurling teams with the school and won a lots of medals. We had great players back then; the boys from Rahan and Mucklagh - Jimmy Minnock, Eamon Buckley, Derek Claffey, Noel Day, Adrian Corcoran, Matt Buckley and Deci Bryant to name a few. I was sixteen when I did my Leaving Cert. Those days, everyone wanted to become a guard but it wasn’t for me. My Mam had been gone from the home since I was seven years old and always in hospital so I took on the role of mother at home. I’d do the cooking and get the dinner ready but my particular interest at that time was to become a priest. I went to three retreats up in Swords and then I had to make my final decision and go down to Waterford. However, it was the same time as a Leinster hurling school final and I was picked to play midfield so I choose the hurling match instead.

Bobby Lennon from down the road was the career guidance teacher in the CBS and he said to me one day “Feck it Bergin, why don’t ya become a chef” and that was where it all started. I headed to Athlone and trained there, picking up Student of the Year there and that guaranteed me a place in Athlone Regional Technical College. I remember heading to Athlone each day, I would cycle into town and then hop on to JJ Carroll’s bus. I’d park the bike at the CBS each morning; sure looking back, I think I still wanted to be part of the CBS and parking the bike there each day gave me that.



Growing up, we thought we were kings when you had a fairly decent bike with a light on it, myself and Kevin used to cycle up to confessions every Saturday night to Killeigh. Sure it wasn’t for the confession we were going! it was the excuse to go to Killeigh that was the real reason and hang out with the lads.

The hurling in Killeigh back then - there were great men over the teams, Mick O'Rourke, Pat Donnelly and Dinny Plunkett. One story comes to mind - in 1993 when we were playing an U16B hurling semi-final against Tullamore in Mucklagh. So for various reasons, there were only a few cars to bring the whole Killeigh team to Mucklagh. Dinny Plunkett pulls up outside our house to pick up myself and Kevin with his blue Ford Sierra Registration number 3135IR. He already had a full load on when he arrived! Anyway Dinny says “We’re a bit tight for space but we will get ye in somewhere” scratches his head wondering how he was going to fit us in. Then he headed for the next door neighbour’s house, Bobby Longworth and borrowed his cattle trailer and throws in a few square bales of straw for us to sit on. We gathered up a few more lads on the way. The back door of the trailer opened at one stage and we stuck the hurls out with the bands and the sparks were flying everywhere but Dinny kept driving.

On arrival to Mucklagh, we were some sight all jumping out of the cattle trailer and the Tullamore players getting out of JJ Carroll’s bus. It didn’t do us any harm and we were well up for the game and won by 6 or 7 points. We headed to the final and I was picked as captain against Drumcullen. The first game was a draw and had to go to replay. About five minutes before the end of the first game, we were down a few points and I pulled early on a Drumcullen player and didn’t his father come in from the side-line and hit me from behind and down I went! The two sets of supporters went mad and started coming on to the field. Anyway didn’t Mick O'Rourke came into me and said “stay down Bergin, stay down, we’ll get the replay out of this” which we did! After the match, I had to go make a statement and everything but sure when I went back to Killeigh, I was a real hero, eating salad sandwiches and drinking club orange. We lost the final but what memories. I played a little time with Offaly too, on the Minor B team.

My hurling days came to an end when I was 19, as my career as a chef took over and it wasn’t easy to get time off. I found it hard to make matches and training but the love of the game never died and I still love nothing more to puck around the small ball with my two boys Jack and Charlie. I go to as many hurling games as possible all over the country. I was also involved with the U17B Na Fianna Hurling team winning the Offaly B championship in 2020; that was a proud day for me. The Cup that was presented that day to the Na Fianna Hurling team was in memory of the late Kenneth Buggy, my first cousin and was presented by his Dad Brendan.

Over the years, my chef career took me all over the world. I started off in the Bridge House Tullamore and from there to Germany, Scotland and worked for a time on the QE2 (the biggest cruise liner at the time) named after Queen Elizabeth. I met the Queen but didn’t manage to shake hands with her. I cooked for James Brown, Take That and the Rangers football team to name a few.

When I left home for the first time, I was heartbroken but I dealt with it and gained massive experience and met many great people along the way, but I remember one evening in Scotland I went for drive to Campbeltown Mull of Kintyre. I was sitting in the car listening to the radio and Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh came on and I got the whole commentary of Offaly vs Kilkenny in the Leinster Final 1995 and from that very moment, home called me back. I returned shortly afterwards and worked in many fine hotels all over the country and when I was in Portmarnock in Dublin, I met my now wife Sinead and as the saying goes, I never looked back.

Killeigh itself, well I feel so proud to be part of it. For me, I reflect on when one goes through a local village, either walking or driving and you will see people that were always there, be it Essie Deering out sweeping the path; Joe Plunkett coming from the post office, Brendan O'Rourke crossing over at the traffic lights; or, Frank Gorman outside the shop. These sights are the same as when I was sixteen and it’s kind of a comfort thing that everything is still ok, times haven’t changed. My dream or vision is to do something for these people, a place to gather tell stories and what better way would be a little community centre to cook for them, serve them, spend time with them tell stories of the past. My job now is to cook for people that know me and I absolutely love it and feel very special and blessed.

I’m older now and it’s the little things that make me happy -cooking the Sunday morning breakfast and heading to a match in the afternoon, be it Thurles or wherever and every Sunday night, sitting back with the boys watching the Sunday Game.

I love to give and possibly not great at receiving. I try to stay humble but I like to make a difference without wanting anything in return, maybe it goes back to all those years ago and my journey on the retreats for the priesthood, it never left me. I think the greatest thing one can do, is to give someone a complement, it can make difference to their day and kindest is the greatest gift of all.

Killeigh Community Centre Development Association needs your support! If you would like to be in with a chance of winning a fantastic new three-bedroom house in Enfield valued at €355,000 or €300,000 cash and support our fundraising efforts, please visit www.winahouseinmeath.com