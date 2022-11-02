OBITUARY: Offaly man (95) was athlete, footballer and prominent farmer

DENIS Plunkett passed away recently in his 96th year. He was born in 1927 the third of nine children to Patrick and Julia Plunkett.

Denis spent his working life on the family farm in Killeenmore, Killeigh. As a young man he was a noted athlete where he competed in the mile race.

Denis was also an accomplished footballer with the parish side St Mary's and the highlight of his playing career was winning the Offaly senior championship in 1950 and the junior championship in 1955. When his football days were over, he travelled Ireland supporting the county team and was there when Offaly made their football and hurling breakthroughs from the 1960s to the 1990s.

Denis was also chairman of Killeigh Minor GAA club for many years where he promoted hurling in the parish as well as seeing his four sons play for the parish.

It was the love of farming that led to Denis representing the interests of farmers for over five decades. He was an original member of the National Farmers' Association in 1955 which was renamed the Irish Farmers Association in 1971. He quickly rose to become chairman Of Offaly NFA/IFA and played a leading role in the national dispute of 1966/67. This dispute was led by NFA president Richard Deasy against the government of the day. The NFA wanted a ‘Fair Deal’ for farmers.

The protest led to road and bridge blockades and many farm leaders spend months in jail as a result.

Offaly farmers were out in force in support of the leadership with Denis as chairman and were very prominent.

It was seen as a success as farmers received many concessions including a recognition of the NFA as the voice of the farmers in talks with government. As well as the IFA Denis was a founding member and later a long standing board member of Golden Vale Marts and was a key mover in establishing the mart in Tullamore.

Denis, along with his brother Jim were part of the Beet Growers Association and fought long and hard to save the Irish beet factories.

Closer to home Denis participated in many village activities. He was a very active member of Killeigh Macra na Feirme and was one of the original trustees of the Macra Hall which was built in 1965.

Denis was delighted to hear of recent plans to develop this hall into a community centre. He was on the parish finance committee who raised the considerable sum of £70,000 for the building of the new church in the village in 1971. In his later years Denis liked nothing better than a good table quiz and meeting up with neighbours and friends. Denis married Mella (nee O'Kelly) and together they raised seven children.

Mella passed away in 2020 and Denis is survived by his seven children Brenda, Denise and Angela, sons Padraigh, Dermot, Aidan and Eric, 12 grandchildren, his sister Sheila (Maher) and son-in-law and daughters-in-law.