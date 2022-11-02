Tributes paid to Offaly fire officer on the occasion of his retirement

THE Station Officer for Offaly Fire and Rescue Service, Liam Dunne recently retired after 30 years of service.

During his years at the station Liam was responsible for the manning and training of the crews both internally and externally. He also ensured all the equipment was in tip-top condition and that it was checked and tested on a regular basis, as well as looking after the maintenance of the fire station.

''We have a fabulous fire station here in Tullamore, it was way ahead of its time back in the 90s but it's still up there with any fire station in the country, said Stephen Coyle who is the new Station Officer.

Stephen paid warm tributes to Liam who was held in very high esteem by staff and management at the station. ''Liam really has taken what was a local station in Tullamore to the national stage. Operationally the knowledge and experience that he built up over the years was second to none.

Here in Tullamore we have a training centre that is used by many other counties all around the country, including Leitrim, Westmeath, Laois, Roscommon and Kildare.

Liam has been involved in that national training for many years. Not only has he brought the levels in Tullamore up to a really high standard, he has been involved at a national level with bringing the training of fire fighters up to a very high standard,'' said Stephen.

As a testament to the esteem Liam is held in across the board, he and his family were recently invited to the passing out ceremony of ambulance service recruits who had completed their training. During the ceremony a presentation was made to him for the contribution he has made to the inter-agency training between the ambulance service and the fire service.

''We work so well together now because of cross training. We have the ambulance service coming in twice in the next month with new recruits so they understand how we work and how we can operate together on the side of the road at the scene of an accident,'' explained Stephen.

Stephen described Liam as being ''very approachable '' and spoke of how he opened up the station to tours and to kids in primary school and to transition year students.

''Many would have gone through the station and will remember Liam handing out lollipops. He wouldn't just bring people in, he'd make sure he would leave something with them.''

Liam also took part in the World Fire Fighting competitions where he won silver and gold medals.

Originally from Daingean, Liam now lives in Killeigh with his wife Mary.

However, he is still involved in different aspects of fire safety.

''He has left a massive hole here. I'm only a newbie to the job. I'm here 18 years in fire safety myself but really there is a big hole to fill. Liam was top notch, his knowledge, his enthusiasm, his efficiency and his approachability was second to none. He has mentored so many here and all around the country,'' added Stephen.

Tullamore Fire Station receives on average 200 calls a year and Stephen says that every other day they have to deal with emergencies. Training is intense and Liam Dunne has been to the forefront of that over his 30 years.

He is wished all the best in his retirement.