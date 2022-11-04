Search

04 Nov 2022

GAA club in Offaly to honour its 1982 championship winning side

Durrow GAA to honour 1982 championship winning side

The 1982 St Columba's JFC champions

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Nov 2022 10:16 AM

DURROW GAA Club will take a trip down memory lane when they honour one of their most cherished championship winning sides.

They will celebrate the 40th anniversary of St Columba's success in the Junior Football Championship with a reunion later in November.

Durrow GAA was then known as St Columba's and the reunion will take place in the Old Harbour Bar, Tullamore on Friday, November 18.

The 1982 success was only the second by St Columba's, who also won in 1969. 1982 was a memorable year for them as they also opened their new pitch that June.

Thety beat Belmont in the Junior Football Championship final. On a dark day with wind and rain, St Columba's trailed by 1-6 to 0-2 at half time but turned it around in the second half. They produced some powerful football in the business end of affairs to win by 2-9 to 1-8.

The team were trained by Ballycumber man Ollie Daly and the team captain was Matt Geraghty. All are welcome to attend the reunion on November 18.

Pictured is the St Columba's squad that won the Junior Football Championship in 1982. Back, left to right, Brendan Ward (selector), Ollie Daly (managaer), Joseph Waters, Kjevin Ward, Ollie Whelan, PJ Lynam, Sean Berry, Nick Whelan, Thomas Quinn, Ger Plunkett, Padraig McDermott, Frank Kinnarney, Paddy Kinnarney (selector), Donal Fox (selector). Front, Brendan Kilroe, Finian McDermott, Martin Sullivan, Michael Fox, Tom McDermott, Matt Geraghty (captain), Eamon Cusack, Seamus Whelan, Brian McDermott, Martin Waters, Martin Carberry, Mick O'Neill.

