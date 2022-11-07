Hotel in Offaly opens county's newest spa

THE 4* Tullamore Court hotel is delighted to announce the addition of The Spa, Offaly’s newest spa is now open.

From the moment you arrive at the The Spa, you will be taken on a unique and wonderful journey created especially for you.

At The Spa, the team focus on your health & wellbeing being offered through a range of carefully selected Elemis facials and body treatments. In addition, their selection of Barróg treatments offer a range of innovative oncology massage and rituals which are suitable for those who have undergone or are going through therapy.

The range of specialised treatments are designed to relieve anxiety and assist with reducing muscle tension.

Begin your journey at The Spa with use of the pool, steam room, sauna and jacuzzi. Continue to The Spa by taking a stairway to a haven of tranquillity and immerse yourself in pure relaxation.

Should you also wish to bring a loved one, the couples suite allows you to enjoy treatments side by side.

Following your treatment enjoy some time in our relaxation suite with some light refreshments and herbal teas.

For more information on treatments, the product range or special offers please phone 057 934 6670 or email thespa@tullamorecourthotel.ie