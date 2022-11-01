Search

01 Nov 2022

Three roads in Offaly due to close today for works

Three roads in Offaly due to close today for works

Three roads in Offaly due to close today for works

01 Nov 2022 9:38 AM

Three roads in Offaly are set to close for a number of days this week for works.

The R436 Ferbane to Ballycumber road will be closed at Ballydaly on Tuesday. Diversion routes and local access arrangements will be in place.

The road is closing for emergency road works. There will be no traffic permitted except for local access.

The L1010-2 at Cloghan will be closed from today until Thursday for essential road upgrades. It will be closed from the junction with L-5023-1 at Killeshil to the junction of L-5019-1 at Togher. Diversion routes and local access arrangements will be in place.

Also closing from Tuesday until Thursday is the L-1014-2 at Gorteenkeel, Daingean. It will be closed from the junction with the L-5042-1 at Ballynakill to the junction of the R402-8 in Daingean.

IN PICTURES: Scary goings in town park as Tullamore school hosts annual Halloween walk

The road closure is required to facilitate essential road repairs in the area. Diversion routes will be in place via Rathfeston and Ballinagar. Local access arrangements will be in place.

Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience caused by the road works.

