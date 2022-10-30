MEMORY LANE: How many familiar faces will you spot in our gallery from the Offaly archives today?

We have been back into the Offaly archives for today's trip down Memory Lane pictures. How many familiar faces will you recognise? Get tagging!
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES
K-K joint captains and first cousins, Daniel Hand and Adam Screeney receive the MHC Cup from Offaly GAA secretarty, Colm Cummins.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.