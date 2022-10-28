BREAKING: Offaly winners in Tidy Towns competition announced

A picture of Geashill, Offaly's tidiest town
The Offaly winners in the Tidy Towns Competition have been announced today.
Two Offaly towns were awarded Gold Medals with one Bronze, one Silver and one Endeavour Award. Two Offaly Towns also won National Awards.
Geashill was the winner in Offaly scoring 363 points followed by Clonbullogue on 354 with Tullamore third on 353 points. Geashill and Tullamore won Gold with Clonbullogue getting a Bronze Medal.
Birr had the fourth highest score and received a Silver Medal while Kilcormac received an Endeavour Award.
Ferbane Tidy Towns also won a National Climate Action Award winning a prize of €2,250 in the Village and Small Town Cateogry while Birr was the overall winner of the National RIAI Shopfront Award winning a prize of €2,000.
Here are all the Offaly entrants and how they scored:
Category A
Shannonbridge - 311
Ballyboy - 291
Horseleap - 265
Category B
Geashill - 363 County First & Gold Medal
Clonbullogue - 354 County Second & Bronze Medal
Ballycumber - 338
Crinkill - 324
Daingean - 320
Rhode - 312
Moneygall - 307
Shinrone - 302
Pullough - 301
Belmont - 296
Killeigh - 273
Kilcormac - 214 Endeavour Award
Lusmagh - 204
Category C
Ferbane - 323
Banagher - 318
Category D
Birr - 351 Silver Medal
Category E
Edenderry - 314
Category F
Tullamore - 353 County Third & Gold Medal
Elizabeth Gleeson, Eddie Franks, Margaret Ryan, Teresa Boyle, Bernie Cummins, Anne O’Halloran, Edel Farrelly, Sarah O’Halloran, Fr Eamonn Kelly, Breda Flannery, Brigid Matthews, Mary McEvoy Donnelly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.