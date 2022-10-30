Search

30 Oct 2022

Gardai called when large dog 'ran freely' on street in Offaly town

Garda Siochana

Gardai called after unmuzzled dog seen in Offaly town

Reporter:

Offaly Live court reporter

30 Oct 2022 10:28 AM

AN intoxicated man let an unmuzzled dog run freely around JKL Street in Edenderry more than three years ago, Tullamore District Court heard.

Daniel O'Brien (24), Carrick Link Road, Edenderry, who appeared in custody before Judge Andrew Cody, pleaded guilty to a number of summonses brought by Garda Lesley Coss.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told the court that on July 31, 2019 gardai responded to a call at Granary Court, Edenderry where Mr O'Brien had a “large German Shepherd type” dog.

The accused was very intoxicated and initially had a dog on a chain and refused to leave the area.

He went to JKL Street and let the dog off the chain to run freely around the street and the dog was not muzzled and did not have identification on him.

Mr O'Brien ran away from gardai, leaving the dog running around the street and the dog warden had to be contacted to collect the dog.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said the man had 11 previous convictions and was currently serving a sentence.

The previous day he had been in court in Naas and was convicted of violent disorder. Mr O'Brien told the court he had been sentenced to three years in prison, including 18 months suspended.

Previously at Kilcock District Court in 2019, he was convicted of public drunkenness and failing to appear in court twice.

Judge Andrew Cody said that because the offence before him had occurred in 2019 he could not take any more recent convictions into account.

He imposed fines totalling €150, €50 each for having no licence, having no muzzle and failing to control a dog with a chain or leash.

