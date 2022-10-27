Offaly woman who pleaded guilty to stealing groceries gets suspended sentence
A WOMAN pleaded guilty to stealing groceries at last week's district court.
On August 29, 2022, Natalie Quirke (39) Killane View, Edenderry, went into Aldi, Edenderry, and took groceries to the value of €13.33, She left without paying.
Ms Quirke had 22 previous convictions, six for theft. In July 2019 she received a 10 month suspended sentence for a road traffic offence.
Solicitor Donal Farrelly said Natalie Quirke was 39 years of age. She is currently on a methadone programme. The item she took from Aldi was a chicken caesar salad. She has one child doing well in college.
Judge Andrew Cody remarked that a suspended sentence seems to keep her out of trouble.
He said considering her early plea he would impose a 10 month sentence which he suspended for two years on her own bond of €100.
