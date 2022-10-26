Two men charged with causing criminal damage in Tullamore
Two men have been charged with causing criminal damage in Tullamore.
Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred in Tullamore Town on October 24 at 12am.
Two males in their 30s were later arrested in relation to this incident and were conveyed to Tullamore Garda Station.
They were later released and are due to appear before the Tullamore District Court on November 23.
A number of businesses in Tullamore such as the Bank of Ireland, Boots Pharmacy, The Bridge Centre, Bridge House, and Kit your Kitchen were defaced with graffiti on Sunday.
Planning has been lodged for the demolition of Roscrea Motor Works (incorporating Milan Motors) and the creation of a new apartment block. Photo: D. Keegan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.