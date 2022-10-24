Three Offaly teams among the winners at Leinster Scor Finals

Three Offaly teams were among the winners at the Leinster Scor Finals at Kells Theatre on Saturday.
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO SEE ALL THE WINNERS
Winners of the Trath na gCeisteanna - Uibh Fhaili - Eadan Doire pictured with Catherine Daly (Leinster Scor Chairperson) and Pat Teehan (Leinster GAA Chairperson). Photo: David Mullen/www.quirke.ie
Pictured is Dads Lad and jockey Brian Hayes been led in by groom Ruth Dudfield after his victory in Cheltenham on Saturday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.