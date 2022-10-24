Gardai investigating after number of cattle stolen in the Midlands
Gardai are investigating after a number of cattle were stolen in the Midlands.
Mountmellick Garda are investigating the theft of a number of cattle from Campclone, Ballyfin in Laois on the evening of October 15.
Gardai say a dark coloured pick up jeep was seen leaving the scene towing a horse box trailer and heading towards Mullaghanard Cross.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountmellick Garda 05786 74100 or 1800 666 111.
