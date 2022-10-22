Former pub in Tullamore to be converted into office space after plans approved

Former pub in Tullamore to be converted into office after plans approved
A former pub in Tullamore is set to be converted into office space after plans were approved by Offaly County Council.
Permission was granted by the local authority to convert the ground floor of The Hideout Bar on Harbour Street in Tullamore for office use.
The plans also include the extension of the existing first floor apartment. The extension will extend the existing rear one-bedroom apartment over the full extent of the existing ground floor at the rear of the building.
The development also consists of the removal of the existing flat room smoking room.
Planning permission was granted with seven conditions attached.
