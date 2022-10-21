Plans unveiled for major extension to large meat processing plant in Offaly
Plans have been unveiled for a major extension to a large meat processing plant in Offaly.
Rosderra Irish Meats have lodged a planning application with Offaly County Council for the development of their facility in Edenderry.
The plans are for a large extension incorporating the following.
A new chill storage area with laboratory and staff circulation routes on the ground floor.
Staff circulation routes and a new link corridor connecting to existing facilities on the first floor.
The provision of staff facilities including a canteen on the second floor with solar panel on the roof of the extension.
