Plans for Primary Care Centre in Offaly delayed as council seeks further information on development

Plans for Primary Care Centre in Birr have been delayed as Offaly County Council has sought further information on the development before making a decision.

The proposed development will include HSE facilities comprising consulting rooms, treatment areas, meeting rooms, offices and support spaces, along with a GP surgery, a pharmacy with two consulting rooms, and a two-storey ambulance base.

The facility is being proposed by B.P.I. Investments Ltd for a site at Railway Road, Seefin, Birr. The site is the large field behind Birr Outdoor Education Centre.

Offaly County Council has sought further information on a number of issues from the developers.

Offaly County Council has sought clarification on road access to the Primary Care Centre and also raised concerns with the tie in to the N52/N62 roundabout junction.

The council is also seeking clarification on details regarding the pharmacy and clarification on car parking spaces.

And the council is also seeking clarification on whether the proposed hairdressers on site will be open to the public or just to those attending the proposed Day Centre.