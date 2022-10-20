Prison terms for man and woman who robbed vulnerable pensioner in 'worrying' incident in Midlands

Two people who pleaded guilty to assaulting a 77 year old man were handed down prison sentences at Longford Circuit Court.

Both Helen Nevin (37) of 7 Victory Court, Earl Street, Longford and Michael Flynn (58) of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to one count of the robbery of €40 in cash and a mobile phone from Johnny Cox.

Both defendants were arrested for the robbery following an incident on July 25, 2022.

Judge Kenneth Connolly was shown CCTV of the elderly victim being accosted by Ms Nevin.

The man then goes to make a phone call to Gardaí and Flynn attempts to take the phone from him. After a tussle between the men Flynn punched the injured party in the face, knocking him to the ground. He then swings kicks at him while prone.

The CCTV showed Nevin intervene to prevent further assaults on the victim. She then picks up the victim's groceries, his phone and takes something from the pocket of Mr Cox.

Helen Nevin was at the scene when Gardaí arrived and insisted she returned the property to the victim.

Judge Connolly was told the items taken from the victim were recovered, the phone and groceries at the scene and the €40 at the Garda station.

In his victim impact statement Mr Cox said: “I was minding my own business, I do not believe this was fair on me.”

Counsel for Flynn, Willie Penrose BL, explained that the root of his client's problems is alcohol addiction. Mr Penrose told how the defendant was sober for 19 months, but attended the funeral of an uncle who committed suicide earlier that day. The barrister said Flynn consumed a lot of alcohol in the wake of the funeral.

Counsel for Nevin, Gerard Groarke, recounted how his client is a resident in sheltered accommodation. In the witness box Nevin spoke of her efforts to address her alcohol addiction: “It's hard, it's not easy, but I am doing my best,” she claimed.

In summing up Judge Connolly described the victim as “a vulnerable man, known around town”. He continued: “From the CCTV it's difficult to understand the genesis of the matter.”

The judge spoke of a “worrying and unfortunate incident” which had a background of alcohol.

The judge said the headline sentence for Nevin was 23 months, but noted significant mitigating factors. He said he would reduce it to 14 months, suspending the final seven months of the sentence.

Because of a pre-existing suspended sentence Helen Nevin was remanded in custody to return before Judge Keenan Johnson for the reactivation of that sentence.

Judge Connolly said Flynn was “more culpable” in the offence before the court. The judge noted the defendant's recent bereavement at the time, the fact he did not take the items and his apology to the victim. The judge said a 25 month sentence could be reduced to 15 months, with the final six suspended on a bond the defendant is of good behaviour, and continues to engage in alcohol conciliating and treatment.