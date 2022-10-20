Search

20 Oct 2022

Street in Tullamore to close for nine days for festival and maintenance work

Street in Tullamore to close for nine days for festival

Street in Tullamore to close for nine days for festival

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Oct 2022 10:01 AM

A street in Tullamore is set to close for a total of nine days to facilitate a festival.

St Kyran's Street will close north of Kilbride Plaza for nine days across October and November for the Canal Quarter Festival and maintenance work. 

The diversion route shall be via Kilbride Street, Kilbride Carpark.

The road will close from Wednesday, October 26 to Monday, October 31. It will also close from Wednesday, November 2 to Friday, November 4. 

There is a great line up for the festival with the legendary Wolfe Tones playing on Thursday, October 27 along with local star Alex Roe. 

Friday, October 28 will see The Two Johnnies and the Junior B All Stars take to the stage while the Whistlin Donkeys top the bill on Sunday, October 30. 

For more details on the festival CLICK HERE

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media