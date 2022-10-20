Street in Tullamore to close for nine days for festival and maintenance work

Street in Tullamore to close for nine days for festival
A street in Tullamore is set to close for a total of nine days to facilitate a festival.
St Kyran's Street will close north of Kilbride Plaza for nine days across October and November for the Canal Quarter Festival and maintenance work.
The diversion route shall be via Kilbride Street, Kilbride Carpark.
The road will close from Wednesday, October 26 to Monday, October 31. It will also close from Wednesday, November 2 to Friday, November 4.
There is a great line up for the festival with the legendary Wolfe Tones playing on Thursday, October 27 along with local star Alex Roe.
Friday, October 28 will see The Two Johnnies and the Junior B All Stars take to the stage while the Whistlin Donkeys top the bill on Sunday, October 30.
