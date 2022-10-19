WEATHER IRELAND: Ireland in for days of thunderstorms as Met Eireann issues new warning with intense lightning strikes forecast

Thunderstorms in Ireland set to continue through the night and into tomorrow as Met Eireann issues new warning
Thunderstorms in Ireland are set to continue through the night and into tomorrow as Met Eireann issues a new warning covering the majority of the country.
A Status Orange Thunderstorm warning for Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford remains in place until 9pm tonight which warns of further bands of thunderstorms with intense lightning strikes causing disruption in places.
Met Eireann has now issued a Status Yellow Weather Warning for Thunderstorms for Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Leitrim and Roscommon that comes into place at midnight tonight and remains in place until 4.30pm on Saturday. It warns of bands of thunderstorms with intense lightning strikes causing some disruption in parts.
A Status Orange Rain Warning for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow remains in place until midnight tonight while a Status Yellow Rain warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Kerry and Tipperary also remains in place
Thunderstorms in Ireland set to continue through the night and into tomorrow as Met Eireann issues new warning
Gary Hoctor, Adam Collins, Julia Pelka, Tony Collingwood, Michelle De Forge at the OFFline Film Festival. Photography by Deema Feehan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.