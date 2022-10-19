Search

19 Oct 2022

IN PICTURES: Busy day for Tullamore Basketball Club as Midlands League gets underway

PICTURES: Ger Rogers

19 Oct 2022 8:44 AM

Tullamore Basketball Club had a busy day last Sunday, playing host to the Ballyroan Bluestars Basketball Club in a full timetable of matches marking the start of the Midlands League for underage players. 

In the penultimate match of the day, Tullamore’s U14 Girls Division 1 team met a tough opposition, in what was a very energetic match. With a minute to go and both teams level, Ballyroan snook ahead for the win. Ruth Prendergast lead the scoring for Tullamore with a respectful 16 points.

In the final game of the day, Tullamore’s U16 Girls Division 2 team lost out to a strong Ballyroan side, despite strong efforts by the Tullamore side.  The boys teams were playing away today against Larrie Birds Basketball Club in Kilcullen, with a notable win by the U12 Boys Div 2 team. The club look forward to a busy season ahead.

