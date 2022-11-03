Tullamore Musical Society stalwarts all set to take to the stage once again

WITH the success of their concert in March and their sensational show “The Addams Family” in May, Tullamore Musical Society are delighted to take to the Court Hotel stage on Sunday November 13 at 6pm to present “A Musical Journey2 - a celebration of song packed full of hits from Broadway and beyond.

They are delighted to bring together a talented group of performers from across TMS' history.

Audiences will be treated to a host of performances on the night from local stars Dave Lawlor , Frank Nicholson, Yvonne O'Toole , Karen Martin and many many more.

It's sure to be an event to remember. Proceeds raised will be put towards TMS' 2023 production “Michael Collins: A Musical Drama”.

Additional funds raised on the night will go towards the Cresslough community support fund to help aid those affected by the terrible tragedy.

Get your tickets now for what's sure to be a great night's entertainment.

Tickets are on sale now at tullamorems concert2022