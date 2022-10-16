Nearly 300 electricity customers without power tonight in Offaly

Major fault cuts power in Tullamore
HUNDREDS of houses in the Tullamore area are facing nearly 24 hours without electricity because of a major power outage.
ESB Networks said this evening that 285 customers in the Clonminch area had been without power since 7.33pm this evening (Sunday, October 16) and the estimated time electricity will be restored is 6pm tomorrow.
Another fault on the Clonminch line was reported at the same time and it affected 458 customers but their power came back on at 9.45pm.
The first report of a fault in the Clonminch area was at 5.54pm when the lights went out on 60 customers but it was restored at 8.11pm.
