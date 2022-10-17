Roadworks to take place on busy road in Offaly this week
Roadworks will take place on a busy road in Offaly this week.
A Stop Go Traffic Management system, including lane closures, will take place on the R420 at Woodfield, Clara.
The works will take place opposite Clara Market and Car Boot Sale.
Works are due to commence on Monday, October 17 until Thursday, October 21.
Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience caused.
