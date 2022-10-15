Search

15 Oct 2022

Slava Ukraini! Refugee Vlad is an Offaly county minor champion

Offaly minor football Tullamore Ukraine

Vlad Biriuk, a member of the Tullamore minor football panel, pictured with his mother Inna after the county final

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

15 Oct 2022 7:38 PM

SIXTEEN-year-old Ukrainian refugee Vlad Biriuk is this evening celebrating being part of the Tullamore panel which has lifted the Offaly minor football title.

The Tullamore College student knew nothing about the GAA before his arrival in Ireland with his mother and sister but within a few months he was integrated into the local club.

“We just only got to know [Gaelic football] when we came. I was playing soccer but not such this kind of sport,” said Vlad.

He was speaking after Tullamore won the county minor title with a two-point victory over Kilcormac-Killoughey.

The substitute (pictured on the left below celebrating in O'Connor Park with some of his teammates) said he was delighted to be part of the team's success.

“Yes of course. They are my team," he said, adding that he would have loved to have taken to the pitch himself during the match.

"I wanted to play [today] but I'm still very happy that we won. One team gets first place and it is very good news. I am very happy and everyone from my team is very happy.”

Vlad came to Ireland from a small town in Sumy province, northeast Ukraine, with his mother Inna and sister Viktoria in April.

Inna said she is very happy in Tullamore and was proud of her son's involvement with the GAA club.

“The town of Tullamore is very beautiful. It has some special unique beauty,” she said.

Her husband Illya has stayed behind in Ukraine and the family miss him. However, they are in regular contact and Inna speaks often to him.

“Every day. Breakfast, supper, dinner, every time,” she said. “My husband is the best man.”

The couple ran their own logistics company together before the Russian invasion and they watch events in their home country closely.

Vlad told the Tullamore Tribune: “I hear... the news from my friends and from my family. They say it's very bad news because every single time [Russia] launch more and more rockets and it is very tense, even to know [where] you will be tomorrow.”

They hope to return to Ukraine one day but for the moment, they are enjoying Vlad's sporting triumph in his adopted town.

The Tullamore coaches Ken Furlong, Mervyn Griffin, John Keane and Benny O'Brien were impressed with Vlad's dedication since he joined the panel in the summer and are happy he was part of the journey to the club's 30th county minor football title.

Or as Tullamore clubman Johnno Kinahan put it after Vlad sat down with his new friends for the post-match pizza in the GAA Centre: “There won't be a cow milked in Ukraine tonight!”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

John Downey is pictured with his family, wife Jacinta, daughter Aishling, sons Colin, Owen and James as he is about the cut the cake to mark his retirement as principal of St Cronan’s NS Lusmagh.

Home

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media