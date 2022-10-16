Big celebration for staff at store in Tullamore who pick up award at Gala function

The team from Woodie’s Tullamore won the Woodie’s Woscar for Store of the Year Charity, presented by Sharon Kelly Woodie’s Chief People Officer at the annual awards ceremony held in Croke Park.
IT was a night of glitz and glamour in Croke Park for Woodie’s as they celebrated the achievements of their colleagues at the annual black tie award ceremony, the ‘Woscars’ - Woodie’s Oscars – which applauds the exceptional team and individual contributions across each of the Woodie’s 35 stores, e-store and Support Office.
Among the winners was Woodie’s Tullamore which won the Woscar for Charity Store of the Year.
This was the first in-person Woscars since 2019, with virtual events taking place over the last two years in place of the black-tie gala evening.
Woodie’s Woscars was introduced in 2018, an exhaustive nominations process takes place to reach the final shortlist in each of the 23 categories. These vary from storewide recognition such as Best Sales Growth or Garden Centre of the Year, to acknowledgement of individual efforts such as the Till Colleague or Store Manager of the Year. To have your name pulled from the golden envelope is the highest praise or accolade anyone at Woodie’s can receive.
CEO of Woodie’s Damien Dwyer said: “Woodie’s Woscars is our way of recognising the efforts and achievements of our colleagues. Congratulations to everyone who was nominated and well done to our Woscars 2022 Winners – the standards were high, and the leadership team faced tough deliberations choosing the final winners. Gathering together at Croke Park to celebrate the nominees and announce our winners was special – the atmosphere was electric, and everyone was in high spirits. I would also like to thank our suppliers for their support of the Woodie’s Woscars.”
Without further ado, the full list of winners is…
Store of the Year: Naas
Second Place Store of the Year: Headford Road, Galway
Third Place Store of the Year: Athlone
Garden Centre of the Year: Limerick
Store of the Year – Engagement: Headford Road
Warehouse of the Year: Airside
Store of the Year – Stock Management: Athlone
L&D Store of the Year: Nenagh
Safety Store of the Year: Clonmel
Merchandising Store of the Year: Tralee
Horticulturist of the Year: Colm O'Brien, Carlow
Design Consultant of the Year: Colette Flynn, Blackpool
Store Manager of the Year: Sinead Conlon, Airside
Team Leader of the Year: Suzi Day, Airside
Deputy Manager of the Year: Slav Graff, Naas
Store of the Year – Charity: Tullamore
Store of the Year - Sales Growth: Castlebar
Store of the Year – Service: Sandyford
Till Colleague of the Year: John Smithers, Carlow
Store Colleague of the Year: Mary Shortall, Kilkenny
Customer Service Colleague of the Year : Suzanne Hegarty, Blanchardstown
Shop Floor Colleague of the Year: Derek Cullen, Coolock
Support Office Colleague of the Year: Janeatta Fay, Commercial
Support Office Manager of the Year: Hilda Lyon, Marketing & Digital
Leadership Team Award: E-store & Customer Service Team
