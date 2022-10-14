Search

14 Oct 2022

Accused of having drugs, cocaine press and big sum of money in Offaly

Tullamore courthouse

Man appeared at Tullamore District Court

Reporter:

Offaly Live court reporter

14 Oct 2022 3:58 PM

A KILCORMAC man has been accused of drug possession and having over €13,000 as the proceeds from crime.

David Hand (52), 3 Bridge Street, Kilcormac, has been charged with having pepperspray at his own address on October 22 last.

Mr Hand is also accused of having cannabis for sale or supply, and handling, acquiring, possessing or using €13,430, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether that money was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

It is further alleged that he possessed a cocaine press, in circumstances giving rise to the inference that having it was connected to a drug trafficking offence.

Mr Hand appeared before Judge Andrew Cody at Tullamore District Court and Garda Helen Colleran said he made no reply when he was charged and cautioned.

Garda Colleran said the DPP had directed that Mr Hand by tried by indictment so she applied for a remand on continuing bail for service of a book of evidence.

Mr Hand was granted legal aid and was represented in court by solicitor Donal Farrelly.

Judge Cody remanded the accused on bail to appear in court again on November 2 next.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media