Accused of having drugs, cocaine press and big sum of money in Offaly

A KILCORMAC man has been accused of drug possession and having over €13,000 as the proceeds from crime.

David Hand (52), 3 Bridge Street, Kilcormac, has been charged with having pepperspray at his own address on October 22 last.

Mr Hand is also accused of having cannabis for sale or supply, and handling, acquiring, possessing or using €13,430, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether that money was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

It is further alleged that he possessed a cocaine press, in circumstances giving rise to the inference that having it was connected to a drug trafficking offence.

Mr Hand appeared before Judge Andrew Cody at Tullamore District Court and Garda Helen Colleran said he made no reply when he was charged and cautioned.

Garda Colleran said the DPP had directed that Mr Hand by tried by indictment so she applied for a remand on continuing bail for service of a book of evidence.

Mr Hand was granted legal aid and was represented in court by solicitor Donal Farrelly.

Judge Cody remanded the accused on bail to appear in court again on November 2 next.