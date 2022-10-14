Search

14 Oct 2022

Public in Offaly must have their say on Midland cycle plans

BICYCLE

Offalians muts have their say on CycleConnects plans

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

14 Oct 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The Green Party has called for public to have their say on the new CycleConnects draft proposals for the Midlands counties.

Draft proposals for new cycling networks across Laois, Offaly and Westmeath forming part of CycleConnects: Ireland’s Cycle Network are now open for public consultation.

John Holland, Green Party Local Area Representative for Portarlington-Graiguecullen, is calling on members of the public – especially those with an interest in cycling - to review these draft proposals which include countywide networks, connections to greenways and urban cycling plans for towns.

John Holland, who leads a monthly ‘critical mass’ cycle in Portarlington said: “Many of us are realising the need to move to more sustainable modes of transport as a means of improving our towns and villages. There are many benefits from air quality to wellbeing to quality of life and, very importantly, reducing carbon emissions.  These CycleConnects plans are a big step forward in a vision for cycling in and around the Midlands and I believe will improve our mobility options, our health and our tourism offering.”

These plans involve the provision of modern, safe cycle networks in larger towns and cycling connections between towns and villages throughout the country. We have the chance to build a world class nationwide cycling network and we need to grab this chance with both hands. Take a look at the draft cycle networks for your area and make a submission before the deadline of 11th November”.

Minister Pippa Hackett agrees “I often talk to people who are fearful of cycling in rural areas because the infrastructure is not in place. These draft proposals represent a shift in mindset to cycling as both a mode of travel and a leisure activity. I encourage anyone with even a passing interest in cycling to take a look at the draft proposals for a cycle network near them.”

To view the draft network maps and for details on how to make a submission see National Transport Authority  CycleConnects | National Transport Authority Consultation Portal

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

John Downey is pictured with his family, wife Jacinta, daughter Aishling, sons Colin, Owen and James as he is about the cut the cake to mark his retirement as principal of St Cronan’s NS Lusmagh.

Home

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media