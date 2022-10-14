Search

14 Oct 2022

Passenger suffered whiplash after minor Offaly collision

Garda accident

Gardai called to scene after minor Tullamore collision (File picture)

A PASSENGER in a car which was rear-ended in Tullamore last year suffered whiplash, the local District Court heard.

The driver of a Toyota Landcruiser which collided with a Toyota Yaris pleaded guilty to careless driving at Arden Road, Tullamore.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told that court that at about 4.30pm on September 11 last year gardai attended the scene of a minor road traffic collision.

It was established that a Landcruiser driven by Ciaran Doolin (44), Ballincloghan, Kilcormac, struck a Yaris from behind as that car had slowed down and stopped to turn right.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said a male front seat passenger in the Yaris suffered whiplash as a result of the collision.

Donal Farrelly, solicitor for Mr Doolin, said his client, a father of two who had no previous convictions and had never been in trouble before, had a momentary lapse of concentration, resulting in the accident.

Judge Andrew Cody said it was a “usual” kind of accident where somebody was turning right and he gave Mr Doolin credit for an early plea of guilty.

Mr Farrelly said his client was fully insured.

Judge Cody imposed a fine of €400 and said there would be no disqualification from driving.

