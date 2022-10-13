Offaly Ukrainian Support Hub is a safe haven for refugees

The board and management of Offaly Volunteer Centre were very happy to receive a generous donation from The Tesco Community Fund (August/September) at presentation ceremony for the Ukrainian Support Hub recently.

On a weekend in March of this year, Offaly Volunteer Centre (OVC), with the support of Tullamore RFC, coordinated the collecting, sorting, boxing, loading of vehicles and shipping of items to the Polish border and eventually to Ukraine.

What evolved from this collaboration was the will of the people in Offaly to do more and the capacity at OVC to harness that. Since this time, OVC have facilitated a project that emerged organically from this initial step.

With numbers of displaced people growing and making their way to Ireland (women and children for the most part), the Ukrainian Support Hub came to be a safe haven; ensuring dignity and humanity in a warm, inviting, caring environment.

While OVC endeavoured to be proactive, the situation continued to escalate. This required a pivot: a move towards a reactive approach. This continues today. Although the situation has settled somewhat, there are still demands on our services which unfold and emerge as time passes.

The hub has been a place for people from Ukraine to meet, a support to Irish host families, a support to official accommodation-providers from all over Offaly, east Westmeath, Laois, Kildare and Meath. It continues to support the administration of donations and allocations on behalf of people availing of the hub's services.

As part of their general people-centred methodology, OVC consulted with, and recruited Ukrainian and Irish Volunteers who have been advising on the direction the services should take. OVC do not rely on assumptions and this is key to their approach.

Funding initially came from the community, businesses, organisations and individuals. The Department of Community and Rural Development have responded with some funding to ensure activities and services within the Hub can be maintained to the end of 2022 and OVC are happy to advise that there will be further announcements soon about confidence in the ongoing development of the project at national level.