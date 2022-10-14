'Trick or Treat on the Street' arrives in Birr this Halloween

THINGS are about to get spooky in Birr! Trick or Treat on the Street is a free ticketed event that will premiere on Saturday October 29th 2022 at Emmet Square, Birr from 3pm to 8pm.

This Halloween spooktacular will blow visitors away with amazing attractions, family friendly frights, dazzling special effects, fantastic decorations, hair-raising activities and so much more – it’s a frightfully fun day out for all the family!

Dance the evening away at the Little Monsters Ball, and meet some of our creepy creatures along the way. Whether you’re a grown-up ghoul or a tiny terror, there’s plenty of fun for all the family.

“We are so excited for this event to kick off and we look forward to welcoming everyone to join in the Halloween festivities an experience not to be missed”! said Cathaoirleach of Birr Municipal District, Cllr John Carroll.

This event is funded by The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media through the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme and delivered to you by Birr Municipal District and Offaly County Council in association with Up Close and Personal Promotions.

All visitors are invited to come along and strut their stuff in fancy dress to get into the Halloween spirit! Tickets can be booked through Eventbrite and are now available.

Further updates will feature on Offaly County Council’s social media profiles including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.