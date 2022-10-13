Offaly company wins award at SEAI Energy awards

THE Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) announced the winners of the 2022 SEAI Energy Awards at its first in-person ceremony in three years. Among the winners on the day was Offaly-based business The Factory who came out on top in the Small and Medium Business category.

The Factory is an eco-print and graphic design studio, now generating 65% of its electricity on-site via wind and solar power. It has installed LED lighting, an air-to-water heating, a solar PV array, a small wind turbine and invested in an electric vehicle for local deliveries. Other measures implemented include a four-day work week and managing five acres of land for biodiversity. The Factory is determined to make its sustainable energy journey fully transparent and it has shared its journey and results on social media. The data shows how small businesses can be more sustainable and The Factory wants to empower similar businesses to reduce their carbon footprint.

Twelve awards were presented by the SEAI to individuals, businesses, communities, and public sector organisations in recognition of their commitment to sustainable energy and climate action. The awards ceremony was hosted by broadcast journalist, Andrea Gilligan. The event referenced the pressing urgency of climate action and the need for the whole of society to rise to the challenge with Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD and William Walsh, CEO of SEAI both calling for a transformation in how we use energy.

Commenting on the leadership shown by all the finalists and winners, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, said: “I want to congratulate the participants in this year’s SEAI Energy Awards who are setting an example for us all, with real life solutions for a cleaner more sustainable energy future. Right across the country we are seeing a growing commitment to sustainability, from individuals, communities, businesses and public bodies. They are showing this commitment because it’s good for our environment, but it’s also good for business and makes sense for thriving communities and organisations. These finalists are an indication of the enthusiasm and interest that there is to tackling climate change and to making Ireland a better place to live in, to socialise in and to do business in.”

There were 37 finalists shortlisted from 107 entries to this year’s SEAI Energy Awards with projects delivering combined energy savings of €36 million.

Commenting, William Walsh, CEO of SEAI, said: “Never has commitment to sustainable energy been more crucial. These awards always set a new benchmark in best practice as exciting sustainable energy solutions continuously emerge. I congratulate this year’s winners whose dedication is hugely inspiring. The scale of change required needs exemplars who demonstrate the highest levels of motivation and innovation. I encourage them to share their journeys and expertise and to inspire further action. Geopolitical and economic circumstances make it absolutely essential that we accelerate the deployment of energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies and increase sustainable energy practices across all sectors. Success will mean we have a more reliable, secure, affordable and environmentally sound energy system.”