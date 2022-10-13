Popular principal in Offaly school retires

MANY glowing tributes were paid recently to the popular Lusmagh School Principal Mr John Downey, who has retired from teaching after spending 29 years in St Cronan’s NS.

During the Mass which was celebrated by local PP, Fr Michael Kennedy, gifts that were brought to the altar represented John’s work as a teacher. A Roll book from 1993 the year he came to Lusmagh school, Music book, English school reading book, a 2022/23 class photo with the pupils he taught, a hurley and a candelabra.

After Mass, the gifts presented to him represented his private life. A seat, so he can relax more into the future, a crab apple tree, a symbol of his love of gardening, and a framed collage of photos dating back over the years, while flowers were presented to his wife Jacinta.

Vice Principal Claire Larkin mentioned how the occasion was “a bittersweet occasion for the staff and pupils of St Cronan’s National School. He has always had a calm, considered, reflective approach in how he led both the staff and pupils. He has been a superb listener to us all, taking all suggestions on board and encouraging us in any initiatives or ideas we may have had. Above all, he put the children of the school first and foremost in his approach,’ she said.

Claire praised John for his approach to improvements within the school saying “he has overseen the growth of the school from a typical rural three teacher school in the 1990s with no telephone, never mind broadband, to the modern, warm, 21st century school with things such as wifi throughout the school, laptops and ipads for the pupils, interactive whiteboards in each classroom.

"A new playground was added in 2021 to further enhance the children’s outdoor experience. He was instrumental in the opening of our beautiful new pre-school and before and after-school care service. He had the vision of what the school needed, to ensure its success into the future and he left no stone unturned in his research as to how this should be done. The result is the fabulous facility that was opened this September and we wish Jen Tong many years of happiness and success in her service. The new life and energy that the pre schoolers have brought to the school community is remarkable and gives us something to smile about every day,” she said.

Claire recalled the “practical joker” side that John could be too as he wasn’t all serious over the years and of how he fostered a feeling of teamwork among the staff. “We were never on our own, no matter the problem, and no decision was made without consultation with the staff,” she said. She reminded him that the feeling of shared ownership of decisions and developments within the school, is part of a legacy that he should be very proud to leave behind.

John Downey said he wanted to thank eyeryone for the beautiful gifts and presentations and “was blown away” by their generosity. He was not just going to miss the school but also the parish of Lusmagh. He recalled coming to the parish is 1993 as he replaced the then principal Mr Denis Lynch and how life “was very simple back then”. He recalled “there was nothing in the school back then, not even a phone. Schools are like a book, and there’s always a new chapter starting and the late 90’s brought many changes,” he said.

Between 1998 and the present day, Mr Downey listed at the works that took place in the school.

He welcomed the new addition to the school, ‘Lusmagh Little Learners Montessori’ and the teacher Jen Tonge and said “it is a great addition to St Cronan’s and for the community and especially for working parents”. He went on to praise and to thank the “best staff” he was fortunate to work with over the years both past and present “and I wish the new principal Ms Laura McManus Duffy, whose family roots lie deep within the parish, every happiness and success in Lusmagh,” he said.

He paid a special word of thanks “to school secretary Jackie Duffy, to the school cleaners through the years Mrs Bridie Killeen, the late Mrs Mary Trodd, Ms Dolores Killeen and Ms Lisa Keenaghan to Michael and Brendan Troy and Tom Wells who look after the grounds around the school and to Mrs Catherine Minnock who has supplied plants and flowers for our planters for many years”.

John had a special word of thanks for all who helped and worked, some on a voluntary capacity, down through the years, whether it was on the school grounds or training hurling teams. “In particular I’d like to mention Mr Ray Flannery who coached many, many children in the school and achieved many successes in his time,” he said.

He thanked the BOM, clergy, parents and his family. “It has been my great honour to work with you all over the past 29 years”. He went on to praise and thank everyone who had helped to organise the day for his retirement and he invited all back to the hall for refreshments. In conclusion, he urged the pupils never to forget where they came from and to always carry pride in their place of Lusmagh with them.