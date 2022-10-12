Offaly farming body to hold elections and area meetings

Michael Guinan is the chairman of Offaly ICMSA
The AGMs of Tullamore and Birr Areas of Offaly ICMSA, as well as the Offaly County AGM, will be held at a joint meeting on 17 October.
The venue is the Tullamore Court Hotel at 8pm and the speaker will be Denis Drennan, Deputy President and Chairperson of the Farm & Rural Affairs Committee.
The agenda for includes Dairy & Beef Outlook, Nitrates & Climate Change’s effects of farming, and CAP. It is highly likely that the controversial plans for the Midlands Rewetting – on ICMSA has been vociferously critical – will also be raised.
Elections will be held for officers and members of the National Council and a large turnout is expected.
The meeting will be chaired by Michael Guinan of Rahan and Pat O’Brien of Corndarragh will act as secretary. Refreshments to be served at the conclusion of meetings. Queries about eligibility to vote should be directed to Head Office at 061-314677
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.