11 Oct 2022

Brave Offaly girl has her locks chopped for charity

JENNY

Èabha Bracken Dunne had her hair cut to support two charities

Reporter:

Ger Scully

11 Oct 2022 5:41 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

PLUCKY 13-year-old Èabha Bracken Dunne, who was was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at five, had her hair cut off last week as a fundraiser for Lauralynn and Arthritis Ireland.

Her mother Jenny explained that brave Éabha fights her condition every day and regularly attends clinics at Crumlin's Children's Hospital in Dublin.

She added: “Èabha started new injections for her arthritis and they cause hair loss and bad hair. So she said Mammy I want to get my hair cut off because my hair is starting to come out but I don't want to waste my hair. I want to donate it to Locks of Love and I want to fundraise for Lauralynn and Arthritis Ireland.”

The family held a coffee morning on Monday week last and in front of a large attendance of family, neighbours and friends Éabha had her hair cut.

“She never surprises me . . . she is an amazing girl that always has a smile on her face,” said Jenny.

Mary Brennan from Daingean, who came out to the family home at Ballynakill, Geashill and cut Éabha's hair, did an amazing job, added Jenny

