Massive catch at Offaly fishing competition

TULLAMORE and District Angling Club held its new annual open pike angling competition for the Pat Hensey trophy at its last outing.

Sunday, October 2 was the club’s first time running this new annual pike angling event and it will be going forward a time for its members to keep in their memories a departed friend and lifelong angler and fellow member Pat Hensey.

Pat was a well-known angler in the Tullamore club and a lovely gentleman overall to anyone who knew him. Although Pat is no longer with us, he still lives on in the memory of his friends and the Tullamore fishing community.

Pat’s, wife Ann Hensey (pictured below with Eugene Cahill and the trophy) contacted the committee of the Tullamore fishing club to let them know that Pat had told her many years ago, that when he passed over, he wanted his fishing gear to be donated to the club. Ann also donated a lovely fishing trophy to the club, which Pat had won 30 years ago, and this is the trophy that all the anglers came out and fished for on October 2.

Conditions were challenging for the fishers on the day of the event, with bright sunny weather, which would be better suited to the golfer than to the fishermen.

Although the conditions were hard and far from ideal for fishing, they provided an excellent feeding spell on various spots along the river venue, as the pike fed well throughout the day.

Most of the 24 anglers who turned out to fish the event on the river caught pike throughout the competition and in all 25 pikes were landed.

The winner on the day was the Tullamore fishing club, treasurer Eugene Cahill. Eugene caught two lovely pikes, the largest being over 18lb. This fish was not only the largest caught in club competition in a long time but the largest ever caught by Eugene and is now his new personal best. Eugene overall had 22lb 5oz of pike on the day.

In second place was Darragh Norris. Darragh also had a brilliant catch of fish and weighed in five pikes, for a combined weight of 18lb 7oz. In third place was Seamus Hogan. Seamus caught three lovely pikes throughout the day which added up to 15lb 13oz.

The Junior prize on the day went to the club's rising star, John James Mulligan who had a nice pike of 10lb 5oz.

The club thanked the Hensey family for sponsoring the event and supplying Pat's old fishing equipment and the committee ensured that everybody present for the weight-in left with something to keep Pat in their memory. The club also thank all its committee members who have worked hard behind the scenes and a huge thanks was also extended to all members new and old, who support the club with their attendance.

Tullamore and District Angling Club will host the next pike competition on October 16. New members are welcome (meeting at 9am at Kilbride Plaza, Tullamore). For more information contact Pat 086 3545579.