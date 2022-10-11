Search

11 Oct 2022

Offaly teenager wins top dressage competition in UK

Maeve Deverell dressage

Maeve Deverell pictured on her lap of honour at the Keysoe indoor arena (Picture, Aisling Deverell Photography)

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

11 Oct 2022 3:37 PM

THIRTEEN-year-old Maeve Deverell from Annaharvey Farm, Tullamore won an International Children on Horses Dressage class at Keysoe CDI in the UK last weekend and was placed second and third in her two other classes.

The talented young rider came first on Saturday, October 8 in the CDICH-A Children Team Competition with a score of 75%.

That was a follow up to her third place finish with a 70.7% score in the CDICh-A Children Preliminary Competition B on Friday.

Maeve continued her busy weekend by finishing in second place with a score of 72.15% in the CDICh-A Children Individual Competition on Sunday.

Earlier this year Maeve was selected on the Horse Sport Ireland Children on Horses High Performance Squad for 2022.

She competed at Jardy CDI in France last June aged 12, as the first girl to represent Ireland at Children on Horses Dressage, and placed second in the Ch-A Individual class there. Her win at Keysoe last weekend makes her the first Irish rider to win at this level.

Maeve was riding a nine-year-old homebred Irish Sport Horse dun gelding called Annaharvey Dunowen owned and bred by her father Sam Deverell. Dunowen's dam was also homebred at Annaharvey Farm by Maeve's grandfather Henry Deverell.

Maeve recently won the Dressage Ireland Junior Elementary National Championship (U18) with Annaharvey Dunowen and won the Dressage Ireland Junior Preliminary National Championship (U18) with her pony Derravaragh Boy.

The teenager also enjoys jumping and won Reserve Champion Working Hunter Pony at Tullamore Show this year with Derravaragh Boy.

In September, Maeve started secondary school in Tullamore College and just to prove what an all-rounder she is, she also enjoys hockey with Tullamore Hockey Club and plays rugby and football in Tullamore.

