PROPERTY WATCH: Charming and unique Georgian inspired home in Offaly is now on the market

What is described as a 'charming and spacious' and unique Georgian inspired property is on the market in Offaly. Located at Ballyfore Big, Edenderry this five bedroom home is on the market for €485,000.
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND THIS STUNNING HOME
Martin Condron, Greta Flynn, Michael Scully, Lelia Dunne, Martin Carroll and Ray Scully with seated Noel Healion, Frances Young, Mary Grennan and Liam Healion.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.