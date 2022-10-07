Bench warrant for Offaly woman who failed to pay TV licence fine
An Offaly woman received a bench warrant for her arrest because she didn't turn up in court to deal with her case of failing to pay a TV fine, last week's sitting of Tullamore District Court was told.
Before the court was Margaret Doyle of 10 Drumbane, Birr. Ms Doyle was summonsed for not having a television licence on May 18, 2017.
She failed to pay the fine of €220, didn't attend the subsequent court sitting, and therefore a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
Judge Andrew Cody adjourned the case to Wednesday November 2.
“If the fine is paid by that date,” he remarked, “then I will strike the case out.”
