Beautiful gesture by Kilcormac Killoughey Camogie team to commemorate 'dearly missed friend' ahead of County semi-final

Beautiful gesture by Kilcormac Killoughey Camogie team to commemorate friend and team mate ahead of County semi-final
The Kilcormac Killoughey Camogie team to commemorated their friend and team mate Ashling Murphy ahead of their Senior B semi-final with Naomh Brid on Saturday.
The team warmed up in training tops with the number 23 on the back with the message, ’Ní Bheidh a Leithéid Ann Arís’.
In a post on Facebook, the club said, "Our Senior Camogie Panel pictured before today’s Senior B semi-final vs Naomh Brid wearing their new training tops in memory of their beloved and dearly missed friend and teammate Ashling Murphy.
"Ashling’s presence is fiercely felt every time they take to the field and this jersey is a physical and tangible representation of that. The number 23 represents Ashling’s age and ’Ní Bheidh a Leithéid Ann Arís’ is written across the back.
"A beautiful gesture by her forever friends."
Unfortunately for Kilcormac Killoughey, they lost the game to Naomh Brid on a scoreline of 2-10 to 0-10
