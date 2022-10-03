Search

03 Oct 2022

Work to convert iconic building in Tullamore into restaurant to get underway

Work to convert historic building in Tullamore into restaurant to begin this week

A last look inside the Old Post Office before fitout work begins

03 Oct 2022 9:38 AM

Work to convert a historic building in Tullamore into a restaurant is underway.

Fit out work was due to begin last week on the old Post Office in O'Connor Square in Tullamore. 

This picture is one last look inside the old building before work begins. 

The Post Office moved to the Bridge Centre in 1995 but the old building continued to be used by An Post after the office moved across the road.

The new restaurant is expected to open in April 2023 and it will seat up to 90 people. It is expected to create about 20 jobs. 

Before work began, local artist Matthew Coyle was engaged to complete some historic drawings. 

One of the unusual traits of the old Post Office, which was built in 1909, is its doorway. It is thought it was designed this way to provide shelter to old ladies collecting their pension.

