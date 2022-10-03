Work to convert iconic building in Tullamore into restaurant to get underway

A last look inside the Old Post Office before fitout work begins
Work to convert a historic building in Tullamore into a restaurant is underway.
Fit out work was due to begin last week on the old Post Office in O'Connor Square in Tullamore.
This picture is one last look inside the old building before work begins.
The Post Office moved to the Bridge Centre in 1995 but the old building continued to be used by An Post after the office moved across the road.
The new restaurant is expected to open in April 2023 and it will seat up to 90 people. It is expected to create about 20 jobs.
Before work began, local artist Matthew Coyle was engaged to complete some historic drawings.
One of the unusual traits of the old Post Office, which was built in 1909, is its doorway. It is thought it was designed this way to provide shelter to old ladies collecting their pension.
Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on a schoolgirl which occurred just inside the gates of St Mel's Cathedral
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.