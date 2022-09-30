Appeal for information after bizarre overnight theft in Offaly
An appeal for information has been issued after a bizarre overnight theft in Tullamore.
Two of three sections of a large sign on the outskirts of the town were removed.
The signs for Wellwood Health Park on the By Pass were stolen.
Dominic Doheny of John Flanagan Developments has appealed for anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact him.
He can be contacted on 086 258 2268.
In a post on Facebook, Cllr Tony McCormack said there would have been a van and at least two people involved and they would have had to use a ladder to reach top screws. It would have taken at least one hour to take down.
The photo shows some of the Asylum Seekers, Tidy Towns volunteers, together with Brian Colclough and SuperValu Management at Saturday’s lunch
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.