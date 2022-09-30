Search

30 Sept 2022

Appeal for information after bizarre overnight theft in Offaly

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Sept 2022 12:02 PM

An appeal for information has been issued after a bizarre overnight theft in Tullamore. 

Two of three sections of a large sign on the outskirts of the town were removed. 

The signs for Wellwood Health Park on the By Pass were stolen. 

Dominic Doheny of John Flanagan Developments has appealed for anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact him. 

He can be contacted on 086 258 2268. 

In a post on Facebook, Cllr Tony McCormack said there would have been a van and at least two people involved and they would have had to use a ladder to reach top screws. It would have taken at least one hour to take down.

