Motorist caught driving at almost double the speed limit near Offaly border
A motorist has been arrested after being caught driving at almost twice the speed limit near the Offaly border.
Naas Road Policing Unit conducted a speed check on the R402 near Carbury recently.
They detected a car travelling at a speed of 157kph in an 80kph Zone.
The car was stopped and the driver was arrested.
Gardai say proceedings are to follow.
Naas RPU conducted aspeed checks on the R402 near Carbury recently when they detected a car travelling at a speed of 157kph in an 80kph Zone. They were stopped and the driver was arrested. Proceedings to follow. #SlowDown #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/YtJuqR7pgD— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 29, 2022
