Offaly woman celebrates 99th birthday at her local Coffee Morning

ON Thursday morning last, the weekly coffee morning held in Cloughmoyle Old schoolhouse Shinrone was filled to capacity to celebrate the 99th birthday of local woman Mabel Wallace and honour this remarkable Christian woman

The old schoolhouse was decorated splendidly and an array of cakes, buns, tea, coffee was available under the expert supervision of Eileen Patterson and a group of volunteers.

Family and friends from near and far were present to hear praises led by Rev. Janet White Spunner, Canon Arthur Minion and making the trip from Dublin was Fr Peter McVerry, who spoke of the christian generosity shown by Mabel to the Peter McVerry Trust for many years . Also present were Canon Ruth Gill, Rev Tom Kingston, with apologies from the Lord Abbot, who is on pilgrimage.

Mabel was very surprised at the turnout and was most grateful to see so many and had every one laughing when she informed them that her age had made Facebook worldwide. She thanked the coffee group for the surprise gathering and then cut the large birthday cake .

Eric Stanley then thanked the group and presented Fr McVerry with a copy of the recently published Saint Mary's Church of Ireland 200 years book.

Mabel is wished every good health and happiness in the future.

All monies collected at the coffee morning are being donated to the Hospice.