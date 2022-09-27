Man in court accused of assaulting two women in centre of town in Offaly

AN adjournment was granted in the case of a man accused of assaulting two females in Birr.
Patrick Gleeson (58), 3 Ballyfin House, Main Street, Borrisokane is alleged to have committed the assaults at Emmet Square on December 11, 2021.
When Mr Gleeson appeared at Tullamore District Court, Judge Andrew Cody was told a medical certificate and CCTV evidence were awaited by the defence.
Judge Cody adjourned the prosecution to October 26 next when either a plea of guilty will be entered or a date will be fixed for a hearing.
The DPP had previously directed that the matter be dealt with summarily and the District Court accepted jurisdiction.
