26 Sept 2022

Two roads in Offaly to close this week to facilitate essential road upgrades

Reporter:

Damian Moran

26 Sept 2022 9:51 AM

Two roads in Offaly are to close this week for road works.

A Temporary Road Closure will be in place on the R442 Cloncassan, Bracknagh on Tuesday, September 27 from the junction with the R419 in Bracknagh to the junction of the R401 in Clonbullogue

Diversion routes will be in place via the R419 to Rathangan and R401 to Clonbullogue.

The road closure is required to facilitate essential road upgrades in the area.

A Temporary Road Closure will be in place on the L-5041 Drumcooley, Edenderry on Wednesday, September 28. The road will be place from the junction with the R402 at St Marys Road to the Junction of the R401 in Drumcooley.

Diversion routes will be in place via the R402 and R401. Local access arrangements will be in place.

The road closure is required to facilitate essential road upgrades in the area.

Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience caused during the road works. 

